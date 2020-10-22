I am a native of Berea, but lived in another town for 31 years before returning home in 2020. I am a retired funeral director. I served the Funeral Director Association of Kentucky as President and then for approximately 30 years as its Secretary/Treasurer. I am a member and past president of the Berea Rotary Club; past president of the St. Joseph Berea Foundation; served on the Madison County Library Board, former member of the Madison County Community Fund, and served my church in several capacities. I am married to Patty Calico Davis, a Berea native, who is a retired school teacher.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I am running to hopefully see the completion of the Owsley Fork Dam project, the start and completion of the next phase of the Berea Bypass and to keep the city in good financial condition while providing our citizens with the essential services they expect. I am running to help bring in both large and small businesses to our city.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to the issue?
In my opinion the one of the biggest issues facing our city is an adequate water supply. When I was elected 4 years ago, we were told by the city administration at the time that the Army Corp of Engineers was the hold up on the raising of the Owsley Fork Dam. After consulting with Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr’s offices, we learned that it was not the Army Corp of Engineers holding up the project , but the city administration. We were able to get the project going again and hopefully we will see construction begin on the dam in the next year.
What is the role of the city government?
The main role of city government is to provide police and fire protection, Economic Development, Planning and Zoning, streets and street lights, to maintain any city property such as parks and city owned buildings, and to provide any other programs and services to citizens if funds are available.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
Although controversial, making Berea wet would help bring in some name brand eateries as well as a major grocery chain I believe. We became moist a few years ago and to my knowledge we have not had any problems with that. Every town around us is wet. It has been surprising during the pandemic the number of inquiries we have received from businesses, both big and small, wanting information and land available in Berea. Donna Angel is doing a good job working with these people and it takes someone like Donna to be on the job daily and answer any questions prospects may have.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Berea has three of the best kept secrets for tourism. The Pinnacles, the trail system and Owsley Fork Lake. In order for our shops to survive, they need foot traffic. Tourism needs to advertise these 3 attractions more in order to entice people to Berea so the will visit our shops, eat in our restaurants, stay in our hotels/motels, buy gasoline, etc.
