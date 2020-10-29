My name is John Payne. Since my childhood, I have watched my community grow by leaps and bounds. I am a graduate of Berea Community and Berea College and have spent most of my working life in public service, most recently for twenty years at the public library. I have learned from Leadership Madison County, Citizens’ Police Academy, worked with Trail Town Berea, and lobbied for our community with state legislators. I am a passionate advocate for Berea and its citizens.
Why are you running for Berea City Council? How many times have you ran and if you are an incumbent, how many terms have you served? I am currently serving my first term as councilman having run one other time before. I have worked hard for the community during this time and would like to continue working on projects and issues that will improve the quality of life of my fellow Bereans.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
Infrastructure. As our city grows, our city infrastructure (roads, utilities, parks, etc.) must be maintained, upgraded and grown as well. Our infrastructure affects our ability to attract and keep businesses and industry and directly affects the quality of life of our citizens. I will continue to support public works and utilities towards this goal and be attentive to their progress. I will gladly lobby Frankfort for continued work and funds to repair state roads and make improvements throughout our community.
What is the role of the city government?
City government directs taxpayer funds into services that improve the quality of life of our citizens. As council members, we provide a voice for the citizens to direct these funds in a manner that best reflects the priorities of the community. We also help establish the rules and procedures that move the community in the direction of its strategic plan and long term goals all while being responsible stewards of that trust.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
Improvements in infrastructure such as the Berea Bypass Project, Berea utility improvements, Owsley Fork Dam Project, Central KY Regional Airport improvements all provide advantages for Berea’s future. If we want to attract businesses into our community, we must ensure that it is an attractive place to live with good roads, clean water and recreation. We must also work hard to market ourselves to new businesses as we do with tourism.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
Berea has been known as the Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky for many years. I believe our parks system and especially our trails and shared use paths make Berea stand out. I believe our recognition as Trail Town Berea is a fantastic complement to our other tourist attractions and should be marketed as such. Many would come to Berea for the trails and stay for the crafts. I would happily continue to champion expansion of these paths and their place in our tourism.
Every new foot of trail or pathway benefits the quality of life to our citizens and the livability of our community.
