I am a lifelong resident of Berea who worked 38 years for IBM and Lexmark.
I am currently retired and doing a little farming.
I have served six terms on Berea City Council and eight years on Berea Planning and Zoning Commission.
I was also a volunteer fireman and have worked with numerous youth boards and clubs while raising my two sons.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I want to continue to work for all citizens of Berea.
In my 6 terms on the Berea City Council, I have provided a conservative voice for all to ensure we, as a City, don’t waste taxpayer dollars.
I will continue to be a conservative voice on city council.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issues?
I think there are 3 major issues facing Berea: (1) completion of a new bypass, (2) our water supply and (3) our contract with out electric provider.
(1) Currently, we only have half of a bypass. We need to work with those in Frankfort to get the rest of the bypass complete so we have a “real” bypass within the city.
(2) We need to follow the State’s mandate and repair the damn at Owsley Fork Lake.
(3) Our contract with our electric supplier KYMEA expires in two years. We need to start working now on an extension or develop a plan for the electric supply
What is the role of the city government?
I think the role of city government is to maintain, update and repair city facilities, promote economic development, and provide public safety services (police/fire).
We should provide all of these things with a balanced budget, keeping in mind that they are spending the citizen’s tax dollars.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
Donna Angel, Economic Development Director and the Economic Development committee, of which I am a member, have been working together on several fronts for recruitment of businesses for Berea.
We must keep up the good work we have been doing.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing our city has to offer?
I think that Berea has a lot offer, both citizens and visitors, Our parks, walking trails, locally owned restaurants are all a valuable part of Berea.
We need to continue to support for our tourism, just as long as the money is spent in a useful manner.
