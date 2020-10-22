I chose to call Berea home more than a decade ago and like many of you or your families, Berea represented a beacon of hope and opportunity to myself and my family. My story is probably more similar to yours than not. I grew up playing in creek bottoms, hunting, fishing or finding. Exploring, discovering and playing in what felt like an endless landscape that ultimately helped me develop a passion for place and the ways places shape the people
that call them home. I hold three degrees including a Master’s of Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. My years of service as Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) provided me the experiences to better understand what it means to be a servant leader. As a VISTA I started to develop leadership skills in community engagement, project development/management, community development, stormwater management, multi-agency collaboration, grant writing and volunteer management among others. My dedication to service has been foundational to nearly every life choice I have made since. As a professional community and economic development practitioner and educator I have years of experience dedicated to communities facing tough challenges – most recently coordinating downtown revitalization efforts throughout eastern Kentucky. I have a long-term commitment to inclusive and representative community development strategies and my background in urban and regional planning allows me to approach community problem solving in a rational way. My experience is exactly what the Berea City Council needs right now.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I am a first-time candidate but I’m not running to play politics. I am running to get things done for you and to represent all Bereans to the best of my abilities. As a community and economic development professional, I’ve spent my career working with mayors, city councilmembers, main street organizations, tourism commissions, industrial development authorities, arts organizations, environmental organizations, federal agencies, philanthropic organizations and many others to help build community, resources and capacity that addresses locally identified challenges with locally relevant solutions. I have the experience to help us navigate our toughest challenges and an advanced skillset tailored to help us plan for future. After spending much of my professional career dedicated to communities in coal impacted areas of central Appalachia, I decided to bring my skill set home to roost here in Berea. I have the right experience right now. I have seen our current council more enamored with semantics than they are motived to serve you or work to improve the lives of Bereans. I am ready, excited and motivated to use my skills, abilities and knowledge to serve you and the interests of Bereans. If elected I am committed to illuminating and improving the processes and opportunities for residents to get involved and engaged in the issues that matter to them. I am committed to cultivating civic pride by championing community leadership opportunities. I see a pathway for public involvement in civic affairs that moves beyond simple participation and prioritizes amplifying resident leadership and ultimate ownership. I believe in Berea and the good will and faith of Bereans to create the innovative solutions to our current and future challenges.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
I think the single biggest issue our community faces is poverty. Our current poverty rate hovers at nearly double the national average. Poverty is a wicked problem because it’s not a singular thing nor does it have an easy solution. It can be the symptom of numerous circumstances while also a contributing factor to other community ailments. It will take a commitment to a long-term multifaceted approach to address.
This issue isn’t something you solve with an ordinance but rather with a more nuanced approach looking at this issue not as a choice but rather an opportunity to really improve the quality of life for nearly 20% of Bereans (depending on your data source). The solution has to go way beyond the simple notion of more jobs. We need a strategy that ensures we prioritize quality jobs. Jobs that can support a family and not jobs that require mothers, fathers and guardians to work two jobs to afford a home. We have to make Bereans feel heard and invite Bereans to be a part of the solutions. We need opportunities to build skills including vocational. We have to think about vocational training not as a pipeline into to industry but rather as a pathway to create new businesses filling the gaps of our aging plumbers, electricians, and carpenters. We have to combat apathy with engagement in our young people and invite them to the table to help shape the community they want to raise a family. We have to also support and champion efforts aimed at providing direct support to those with substance use disorder and homelessness while understanding that one does not cause the other. We have to focus on placemaking and making it easier for Bereans to enjoy our community. In essence we are talking about an approach that focuses on the long-term community engagement harnessing the power of our collective complexity to develop solutions that take into account the varied ways we can, and should, be moving our community forward with a focus on alleviating poverty and improving the quality of life of Bereans.
What is the role of city Government?
City government has a primary responsibility to serve the needs of their citizens. City government serves an administrative role supplying services but, just as important, city government represents and involves citizens in determining public needs and solving them. City government and elected officials work collaboratively amongst councilmembers, the mayor, city attorney, departments, commissions and state and federal agencies to provide these needs. City government is a deliverer of services and infrastructure to provide function and amenities to improve the quality of life of residents. Examples include but are not limited to roads, parks and gardens, bridges, libraries, sidewalks, as well as future planning related to housing, economic and community development, recreation, fire, policing and emergency management services. The city’s responsibility is not just as a service deliverer though. The city government should also be seen as a convener, facilitator, champion and a clarifier helping keep citizens involved and engaged in creating the solutions to our toughest challenges.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
The short answer is to create the fertile destination businesses want to locate and invest in but it’s way more than that. Whether we’re talking about small retailers, restaurants, artists, professional/medical service providers, educators or even manufacturing and other industries – they are looking for great destinations to make investments and raise families. We have to first acknowledge that this goes beyond simple economic policy. We need to actually start by asking ourselves how do we make Berea a place worth investing in.
Great places and destinations are great because it’s obvious the locals love them.
It’s not about lowering standards or creating policies that make it easier to simply do business. We have to start focusing on building local wealth through local ownership. Community wealth and resiliency are directly related to the success of our locally owned businesses. Local enterprises offer unique experiences that both locals and visitors cherish. Local ownership allows Bereans to build valuable equity in their business, homes and support local philanthropy. Bereans with entrepreneurial aspirations need more support and we need a more direct effort to prioritize local first.
This process starts with civic participation and is underpinned by our individual complexity but there are a number of steps we can take to make Berea a destination for business investments. One of the most impactful pieces absent in our current portfolio is a local philanthropic fund or affiliated fund housed at one of the many regional community foundations. It’s time we put our money where our lives are and a Better Berea Fund could help support community driven efforts that often result in distraction for our city council and reduces the financial pressures on our future city budget. The next step is to amplify our assets. Our most valuable assets are our people, places and local businesses. Together we can build local wealth and community resiliency by prioritizing our existing assets. We are overdue for a bottomup approach that values everyone equally. In particular as budgets get lean, we have to use what we have well before we can want for something new. In addition to the historic assets Berea has been known for (arts, heritage crats, creativity, Berea College, etc.) we are also seeing a growing financial return and acknowledgement for our existing trail system and outdoor experiences. To ensure Berea maintains its place as a destination we need support all the niches and not pit them against each other. We need to continue our investments in public spaces that accommodate the needs of Bereans. Trail expansions coupled with creative placemaking prioritizing the pedestrian could take us to the next level. Locations that prioritize the pedestrian experience are the places visitors prioritize and businesses invest in. There is also the need to retain and expand our existing businesses. The best place to start is by being informed. If elected I would initiate a sustained business and retention program that can provide us with a better understanding of the local business climate as expressed by local businesses. I share all this to emphasize that economic growth and resiliency is more than simple economic policy but is more complicated and needs to be addressed as such. For example, economic growth also needs to be considered in context of our housing availability, social policies, civic pride, amenities and infrastructure.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
The thing I is see and feel is often underrated or even completely discredited is our individual complexity and diversity. I am not simply talking about the color of our skin, genders or sexual orientations but rather ALL the things that make us unique and complex. Diversity is an interesting concept and one that both investment bankers and biologists can agree on. Just like your investment portfolio or an ecosystem our diversity of ideas, experiences, approaches and individualism make us stronger. Diversity in an ecosystem or investment portfolio is always seen as an indicator of resiliency. It’s time we think about our community the same way. Berea and the ideals we represent are no different. Our varying perspectives underpin the solutions to our toughest challenges if we are willing to be uncomfortable enough to really listen to each other. In regards to how you make this something more appreciated it has to start with listening to each other and dropping the antics of paralyzing partisanship.
People need to feel involved and listened to. It’s empowering to take an idea to completion but rarely do Bereans feel empowered to create the solutions they desire. We lack a structure to support residents in these endeavors. Any process can begin with an individual’s vision for change but cultivating shared ownership and positive results requires a deeper commitment on all our parts.
I have experience building diverse community teams and working with existing organizations to solve problems and have the tough conversations. It takes a pragmatic and empathetic approach. It takes someone willing to listen and find the middle ground. We can be known as a place where our diversity and individual complexity is being harnessed to solve and respond to our toughest challenges.
