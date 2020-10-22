I have spent most of my life in Berea both growing up here and moving back to Berea as an adult. I am extremely proud of the rich community that we have developed over the years. My goal is to always do what is best for our City and create an environment where we are constantly improving.
It is my intention to always listen to all the views surrounding issues and make the most educated decision possible to continue to improve Berea for future generations.
Why are you running for city council?
I am running for City Council because now more than ever is a time to have city leaders who are do whatever is best for the City. We have spent too many years worrying about partisan issues that have gotten in the way of creating the best environment for growth of Berea. My only goal is to do what is best for our community and to help continue the strengthening of Berea so that our children have a strong city to grow up in and live in if they choose to remain here. This is the fourth time that I have run for Berea City Council and I am finishing my third term.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
The single biggest issue for Berea is the financial health of the city. We have spent years growing our services, but our revenues have not grown at the same pace. Over the next two years we must be focused on making decisions that will create a financial strength that we have been accustomed to in Berea. I would continue my work with honing the budget and working with city leaders to be strategic about not only how we control our costs but expand our revenues through growth.
What is the role of the city government?
The role of the City is to provide services for our citizens that create an environment that promotes a vibrant community. The reality is people have the freedom more than ever to live in whatever community they choose. If we do not give citizens the ancillary benefits that they desire in our community they will not choose to reside here.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
The best way to attract businesses to Berea is to show that we are willing and ready to have businesses come here and that sounds simple. The reality is that it is a great deal of work and preparation. We must have plans in place before businesses are looking at Berea instead of after they have begun to explore Berea. We must be prepared now more than ever. We need to continue to develop our industrial park to be shovel ready and also make sure that areas that could be developed for business are prepared if a business looks at the sites.
What is the most underrated thing about Berea and what would you do to make sure it becomes the most noted thing the city has to offer?
The most underrated part of Berea is our natural resources. If re-elected I will work diligently to make Berea a premier place for tourism based around outdoor recreation. The first goal will be to complete a mountain bike park and trail running venue.
