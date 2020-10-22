Hello everyone, my name is Vincent O. Gwin and I am a young person running to make Berea the best it can be for all citizens. Young people are significantly underrepresented at all levels of government while making up a massive portion of the population and while I am running to give young people a seat at the table I am running to represent everyone and I will listen and help all that need it or those that just want someone they can voice their frustrations to regardless of what my thoughts and feelings are on an issue.
Why are you running for Berea City Council?
I am running to ensure everyone is given an opportunity to voice their opinion free from persecution. Currently, I feel that the current members will only listen if they agree with what is being said and brush off those they disagree with. This is my second time running for Berea City Council, my first run was in 2018.
What is the single biggest issue facing Berea and what is your solution to that issue?
The single biggest issue facing Berea is the level of division among the citizens, currently, it is an us versus them mentality that makes the headlines and it has even made its way to the level of the council members who are bringing to much of their national political ideology into their thinking on the issues that are presented before them. I have a firm belief that political ideology does not belong in local government, especially a small local government like Berea, that’s why the seats are non-partisan. Political ideology is for state and national races and positions. My solution is to listen to everyone no matter their views on an issue and attempt to promote unity rather than what is currently receiving a majority of the attention in Berea. One of my favorite poems “Human Family” by Dr. Maya Angelou has a line, that refers to something political ideologies attempt to smother out of everyday life, “We are more alike my friends then we are unalike” I wholeheartedly believe in this and I will show it if elected.
What is the role of the city government?
The role of city government is to ensure that everyday essentials are there for citizens when it is needed. Clean water when we turn on a faucet, infrastructure that is kept up to date, and police and fire when we need them.
What can be done to attract more businesses to Berea?
Turning away from the mindset that progress will fundamentally change Berea or the feel of small-town America. Progress is necessary to attract business, if we stay stuck in the ways of the past and refuse to change and adapt to the ever-changing economy and ever-diversifying workforce new businesses will choose Richmond over Berea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.