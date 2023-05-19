By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The City of Berea Codes and Planning Department will soon be testing new software making the planning and permit process more convenient for citizens, according to department administrator Amanda Haney.
In a report to the Berea City Council on Tuesday, Haney said the new OpenGov software will enable contractors, architects, and citizens to conduct business online instead of having to make a trip to City Hall.
“We are on our last leg of our OpenGov software build out,” Haney said. “In the next few weeks, we will be doing the in-house training with our utilities, public works, business licensing, and our development review team, to make sure we are streamlining all of our processes, that we are making this software easier for citizens and developers to use.”
Haney explained testing will continue through June, with the hope of fully launching the system on July 1. In the meantime, those wanting instruction on the system can get help from the Codes and Planning Department.
“We’re also going to be offering training to our contractors, engineers, architects and citizens,” Haney said. “What citizens will be able to do with this software is they will no longer have to come to City Hall to get a building permit, or to get an electrical permit, or permit to build an accessory structure. It will all be filed online.”
Additionally, users can file complaints concerning code violations, and they can track the status of their projects, including what permits have been issued. Requests for inspections can also be filed online.
Haney emphasized that contractors, citizens, or architects can still get service in the Codes and Planning office.
“One thing I want our citizens and our contractors to understand is that we still want to be available as a department. You can still come in the door, and if you need to have a consultation, we will still meet you in person. This is just meant to expedite the plan review and the approval process to kind of get you started,” Haney stated.
“What if someone does not have computer access?” asked Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson.
“We will help them,” Haney replied. “We’re going to set up a user computer in our lobby [in the Codes and Planning Department] so anybody that doesn’t have computer access can come up there, and if we need to help citizens, we will help them navigate through that.”
“Business friendly and citizen centered, right?” Mayor Bruce Fraley interjected. “Good job and compliments to your staff for the good work they do in the community.”
In other business, Mayor Fraley read a proclamation declaring May 21-27 National Public Works Week 2023. The measure recognizes the many ways in which public works professionals keep communities operating safely and contribute to the general welfare of citizens. Berea Public Works Director Roy Curtis briefly addressed the council, noting that his staff works for citizens in ways that people don’t often see.
Fraley also read a proclamation designating May 2023 as National Building Safety Month. After the reading, Haney said the theme of the month is “Building Safety: It Starts with You.” With that in mind, Haney encouraged local residents to develop a home escape plan, check smoke alarms, carefully consider the placement of portable heaters, clear debris, dead trees and shrubs away from your home to help prevent fires, and take measures to make the outside of your home safe as well, such as keeping barbecue grills at a safe distance from the house.
Turning to the upcoming Berea Craft Festival, the council approved a three-year licensing agreement with Rick Terrill for land to be leased along Big Hill Road for the Berea Craft Festival. The city has approved the same agreement in previous years, noting the need for nearby parking to ensure pedestrian safety.
As he has in past years, Councilman Ronnie Terrill abstained from the vote and the measure was adopted 7-0-1.
The City of Berea also unanimously adopted a measure to join the City of Richmond and the Madison County Fiscal Court in a hazard mitigation plan. Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Gray briefly addressed the council, noting the agreement would enable the three governments to cooperate more effectively in the event of some future disaster.
During council comments, several citizens addressed the council concerning a rumor that an alley off Grant Street will be paved to allow for parking/access for Apollo Pizza. Mayor Fraley said that no such plans have been submitted to the city. Councilman Jerry Little added that after consulting with the property owner, he learned that no decision has been made by the business owner about the proposed idea.
Also during public comments, Jacqueline Bowling expressed concern that more oversight is needed in the administration of city committees. Bowling noted that according to her research, there are instances in which citizens are serving on more than one board. She also asserted that the terms of members of the Berea utilities board have lapsed, and that the body has not submitted meeting minutes since 2019. Fraley thanked Bowling for her comments.
The next Berea City Council meeting is scheduled for June 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.