On Tuesday, City officials made the difficult decision to close the Berea Swimming Pool for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Currently, Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines do not allow for the opening of swimming pools and recreational facilities. There is no timeline for when that might happen, if at all, this year.
Due to the significant lead time required to startup, maintain, and operate the facility, it is not feasible to consider opening our facility. The city is hopeful to resume normal operations in 2021.
According to City Administrator David Gregory and Mayor Bruce Fraley, this was a very difficult decision for everyone. Our staff will be preparing to make next season even stronger.
