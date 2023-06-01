The Berea City Pool opened its gates for the season on Saturday and 250 visited the facility on the first day. The pool was closed because of cool temperatures on Sunday, but reopened on Memorial Day. In top photo, Lydia Radford and her children Caroline Radford and Cooper Radford enjoy their first swim of the year on Saturday.
Berea City Pool open for the season
- By Keith Taylor • Citizen Publisher
