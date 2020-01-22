Coach Dammian Stepp and his Berea Lady Pirates picked up three hard-fought wins to capture the 11th Region All A title last week and advance to the state All “A” Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University this week. The Lady Pirates opened the tourney with a 37-32 win over Sayre.
Madison Howell led Berea with 10 points, while Chesney Lovins chipped in seven points in the win. Berea followed up that performance with a 52-37 win over Frankfort. Lovins lit it up for 16 points, while Isis Rodgers recorded 13 points. MacKenzie Howell and Madison Howell added nine and eight points, respectively.
In the 11th Region Championship, the Lady Pirates got 11 points from Madison Howell and nine from MacKenzie Howell to top Lexington Christian Academy, 35-31.
The Lady Pirates knocked off East Jessamine, 47-45. Rodgers led Berea with 13 points. MacKenzie Howell added 12 points with nine rebounds, while Lovins finished with eight points.
Lady Eagles top Central, fall to LCA
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles edged out cross-country rival Madison Central, 45-43.
The Lady Eagles enjoyed balanced scoring as a trio of players (Macie Daniels, Samantha Cornelison, and Skylar Morgan), each finished with 10 points. Aleigh Richardson finished with 10 rebounds to go along with her four points.
On Saturday, Southern was finished upended by Letcher County Central, 74-58. Cornelison led The Lady Eagles with 18 points. Sunni Walters with 11 points, while Richardson added 10 points and six rebounds.
Boys: Fugate scores 1,000th point for Eagles
It was a milestone week for Madison Southern senior Chad Fugate as he notched his 1,000th career point in an 80-59 win over Garrard County.
He became the 12th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.
Fugate led Southern with 26 points in the win over Garrard. Nate Turner finished with 14 points, while Samuel Lee added 11 points and six rebounds. Jonah Wooten and Hunter Buchanan added nine points each.
Earlier in the week, Southern fell in a hard-fought game to East Jessamine, 66-65. Fugate led Southern with 21 points. Turner recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Lee finished with 12 points.
The squad traveled to Somerset for the Iron Warrior Classic but came out on the wrong end of a 65-58 score to Logan County. Fugate finished with 19. Turner scored 17 points while pulling down seven rebounds.
Berea falls in opening round of Region All “A”
Poor shooting doomed the Berea Pirates in a 63-42 loss to Frankfort in the first round of the 11th Region All A Tournament.
Jayden Smith led the Pirates with 15 points and five rebounds. Timmy Thompson added eight points and six rebounds, while Jaylen Dorsey and Trenton Wilson finished with six points each.
As a team, Berea shot 25.6 percent from the field, and struggled at the foul line, going 17-30 (56.7 percent). Berea bounced back from the defeat with a 66-37 pasting of Evangel Christian.
Dorsey led Berea with 20 points, while Quenten Morgan finished with 13. Smith recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
