Berea College announced a decision Tuesday to suspend on-campus instruction for the rest of the academic year due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus. Faculty has discretion to have students complete courses through online platforms, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Officials emphasized there are no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus at the college as of Tuesday, and that the move to conclude the academic year and dismiss the college’s 1,600 students home was a precautionary measure. Berea College is just one of several institutions around the nation to suspend on-site classes.
Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said in a statement that students are to be moved out of their campus dorms by Saturday, that those in need will get assistance for travel costs, and that college operations will continue until further notice. The decision was made by the college’s Administrative College, according to the statement.
Additionally, Berea College commencement may be canceled or postponed, and the school’s sports teams will suspend participation in USA South Conference play after Thursday, according to the email that was distributed to the campus community.
Berea Independent School District Superintendent Diane Hatchett said there are no plans to suspend instruction at Berea Community Schools, but that school officials will continue to monitor and evaluate information as it becomes available. “At Berea Community Schools the health and safety of our students and families is our number one priority,” Hatchett said in a statement. “At this particular time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.”
Hatchett praised a joint effort by local officials to educate the public and confront fears about the possible spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley and City Administrator David Gregory met with officials from the City of Richmond, Madison County, county EMS staff, as well as administrators from CHI Saint Joseph Hospital Berea and Baptist Health Richmond to consult with the Madison County Health Department (MCHD), which is monitoring the epidemic and directing efforts to educate the public. The meeting was at the Madison County Joint Information Center in Richmond. Fraley noted the health department has been planning a response for some 13 weeks, and that Tuesday’s meeting was, in part, about determining how local governments and hospitals can cooperate to support the health department’s efforts.
Fraley and Gregory stated another main objective of Tuesday’s conference was to forge a unified response and to insure all entities were providing their constituents with the same information. “I think that by doing that it can lessen the fear that can go with a situation like this that’s really an unknown. The best advice I can give to people is to educate themselves about the spreading of any disease, whether it’s the flu, cold, or any kind of infectious disease, and take appropriate precautions,” Fraley said.
Official information on COVID-19, including who is at risk, and steps to take to avoid contracting the virus, is available at the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or online at www.kycovid19.ky.gov Regular updates are also available from Governor Andy Beshear’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GOVAndyBeshear/ at the Centers for Disease Control at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and the City of Berea https://www.facebook.com/bereakygov/posts/2676686049226217.
“My recommendation for people is to get their information from these official sources,” Fraley said.
Update
As of Wednesday, Berea and Madison County’s other two local governments have contingency plans to continue providing services to their citizens, Fraley said is the key to meeting the challenge of any emergency.
“We don’t know how widespread this will become,” Fraley said of the virus. “But we are prepared, and we continue to prepare. We feel like we are positioned and prepared for an event like this, but it can change from day to day. We’re hopeful that it does not become widespread, but if it does become widespread, we feel we are prepared for anything that comes our way.”
Baptist Health Richmond is closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19). In an abundance of caution, we have activated the appropriate infection control protocols at the hospital until further notice to protect our patients, as well as staff and community.
• Mother and Baby Care: On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, immediate family over the age of 18 without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. We ask to keep the number of visitors to two at a time.
• All Other Adult Units (non-maternity): Patients in the Emergency Department, Surgical Services, Intensive Care Units (ICU), Telemetry, and Medical/Surgical will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.
• Palliative Care, Emergenc and Hospice Care: We respectfully welcome clergy for family support along with immediate family members only.
• When visiting, remember to wash your hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.
• Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Greg D. Gerard, president of Baptist Health Richmond. “Our caregivers are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We respectfully ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”
