Berea College has defended its decision to host a controversial zoom event scheduled for Wednesday by the Women's and Gender Non-Confirming Center.
The zoom session is part of a spring "Gender Talk" forum on social media, termed as "White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America, Great Again, Again." The event is planned from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, is co-sponsored by Law, Ethics and Society at the college.
"This planned event by the Women’s and Gender Non-Conforming Center at Berea College has attracted a great deal of attention on social media, and resulted in several emails from concerned persons," said Abbie Darst, director of publications and media relations at the college said in an e-mail to The Citizen.
"To some, the provocative title of the event implies that Berea is not a welcoming place for individuals with differing political views. That is not true. At Berea, we strive to live out our motto: God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth. Berea accepts students of all faiths (or none at all), religious beliefs, ethnicities and political leanings, creating a diverse environment that encourages acceptance, respect and even appreciation across our differences."
She added the college encourages "open dialogue on difficult topics."
"Racism and white nationalism have been topics of great debate over the past five years," she said. "The event planned for next week seeks to confront aspects of the political spectrum that relate to the difficult topic of race in America.
"While that may cause discomfort, it is a valid and important conversation in this time of political and racial division. It is our hope that these types of conversations will occur across the country. Open, honest dialogue is essential to understanding racism and moving toward an anti-racist society."
A flyer promoting the event said, "the offer to make America Great Again, Again," requires that we refocus on how the last four years of daily tweets (by former President Donald Trump) and administrative actions redefine whiteness" and adds, "if terrorism is defined as the use of violence and threats to create a state of fear towards particular communities and identities, then this is what Trumpism is at its core.
"This talk offers to restate Trumpism and white citizenship as forms of white terrorism enacted against the majority of people living within the borders of the U.S. and beyond."
The session features Amy Brandzel, a joint-appointed Associate Professor of American Studies and Women Studies at the University of New Mexico, and received her PhD in Feminist Studies with a minor in History from the University of Minnesota.
On the school's web site, she describes herself as "a queer theorist, and was hired at the University of New Mexico to focus on gender and sexuality, my teaching and research is avowedly intersectional in that it utilizes and intervenes in queer, feminist, postcolonial, critical Indigenous, and critical race theories of subject-formations, institutional power, and coalitional resistance for marginalized and abjected communities."
Berea College professor Mireille Pardon will serve as a respondent during the zoom session. She teaches courses on the medieval world from travel and translation to crime and confession.
