A Berea College employee recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“The individual has not been on campus or in contact with other Berea College staff or students since early March, so we believe that there is minimal risk to the campus community associated with this situation,” Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said. “Our employee is in daily contact with medical personnel and is managing at home because no hospitalization is needed. I know you will all join me in wishing this fellow Berean the very best and a rapid and full recovery.”
As of Wednesday, 22 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.
