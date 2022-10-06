Berea College Forestry Outreach and Berea Tourism will host a tree-planting ceremony to kick off Berea Tree Week, taking place Oct. 8-16 at various locations across Berea.
Berea Tree Week will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a tree planting at JC Chambers Lane in Berea. A variety of free events for all ages will continue at various Berea locations throughout the week.
“Tree Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate trees and their importance in our lives,” said Wendy Warren, director of the Berea College Forestry Outreach Center. “Our week-long celebration includes various walks, craft sessions and educational programs to help the community learn more about the Berea College Forest and trees in general.”
The Berea College Forestry Outreach Center offers visitors from near and far the opportunity to learn about the natural world, and, specifically, the 9,000-acre Berea College Forest. Using a model of communication education, the Center acts as a bridge between college and community to learn about the Berea College Forest and the natural world that sustains us. The Center focuses on three primary goals: community education, community building and caretaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.