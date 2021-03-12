Berea College is making headlines after reports surfaced of its plans to host an event that is termed as "White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America Great Again, Again."
The event, scheduled for March 17 from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom is posted on the school's web site and sponsored by the Women's non-gender, non-confirming Center in conjunction with the Law, Ethics and Society at Berea College.
The flyer said, "the offer to make America Great Again, Again," requires that we refocus on how the last four years of daily tweets (by former President Donald Trump) and administrative actions redefine whiteness" and adds, "if terrorism is defined as the use of violence and threats to create a state of fear towards particular communities and identities, then this is what Trumpism is at its core.
"This talk offers to restate Trumpism and white citizenship as forms of white terrorism enacted against the majority of people living within the borders of the U.S. and beyond."
The session features Amy Brandzel, a joint-appointed Associate Professor of American Studies and Women Studies at the University of New Mexico, and received her PhD in Feminist Studies with a minor in History from the University of Minnesota.
On the school's web site, she describes herself as "a queer theorist, and was hired at the University of New Mexico to focus on gender and sexuality, my teaching and research is avowedly intersectional in that it utilizes and intervenes in queer, feminist, postcolonial, critical Indigenous, and critical race theories of subject-formations, institutional power, and coalitional resistance for marginalized and abjected communities."
Berea College professor Mireille Pardon will serve as a respondent in the session. She teaches courses on the medieval world from travel and translation to crime and confession.
In a statement to Fox News, Berea College said "to some," the school "is not a welcoming place for individuals with differing political views."
"That is not true," the statement said. At Berea, we strive to live out our motto: God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth. Berea accepts students of all faiths (or none at all), religious beliefs, ethnicities and political leanings, creating a diverse environment that encourages acceptance, respect and even appreciation across our differences.
"We encourage open dialog on difficult topics. Racism and white nationalism have been topics of great debate over the past five years. The event planned for next week seeks to confront aspects of the political spectrum that relate to the difficult topic of race in America. While that may cause discomfort, it is a valid and important conversation in this time of political and racial division. It is our hope that these types of conversations will occur across the country. Open, honest dialogue is essential to understanding racism and moving toward an anti-racist society."
