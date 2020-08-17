Berea College President Lyle Roelofs and Dean of Faculty Matt Saderholm issued a statement on the death of faculty member Stephen Pulsford Monday morning.
"Berea College regrets to announce that Dr. Stephen Pulsford, Associate Professor of English, died suddenly this past weekend," the college said in a message to faculty and staff. "Dr. Pulsford had been a member of the faculty since 1995. He was a former chair of the Department of English and specialized in Victorian literature. His loss will be deeply felt by his family and close friends, and we ask that you keep them in mind in their grief."
Pulsford, 61, arrested on sex crime charges by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 4, was discovered deceased at 108 Lorraine Court on Saturday afternoon. Pulsford was charged with distribution of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
According to a statement from the college following his arrest earlier this month, college officials were “shocked at the news and completely unaware of the circumstances leading to Pulsford’s arrest.”
Joshua M. Hensley, 30 and Bradeley S. Helton also were arrested and also are facing child sex charges.
The arrests were the result of undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigations. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigations after discovering the suspects promoting the sexual performance of a minor or sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
