In his last visit to Berea, John Lewis left with a degree.
Following commencement exercises three years ago, Lewis received an honorary degree from Berea College after addressing graduates of the college in 2017. The civil rights leader and activist passed away Friday at the age of 80.
Lewis (D-Ga.) was a long-time United States Congressman and was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington that featured Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
“With the passing of Congressman John Lewis, our world has lost an extraordinary leader who dedicated his life to freedom, justice and equality for all,” Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said in a statement Saturday. “He is one of the last great soldiers of the Civil Rights Movement that helped change the lives of Black Americans. For Berea College, we have lost a dear friend and brother who embraced us as kin.”
Lewis visited Berea “several times” and made his last stop three years ago.
“In an energetic and inspiring speech, he imparted his deep wisdom to our graduates about the world that lie before them and their duty to change it for the better,” the statement said. “He encouraged all of us to continue to ‘make good trouble,’ for it is the only way to fight for justice, equality and equity. John Lewis was just 25 years old he marched from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. He was among the protesters beaten by police, but he was undeterred in his fight for civil rights. He dedicated his life to that fight, making good trouble until his final days.”
Roelofs and the college offered their condolences to Lewis’ friends and family.
“The Berea College community is deeply saddened by the passing of our brother and honorary alumnus—indeed, our teacher and mentor, Congressman John Lewis. His affection for Berea and its mission and his enduring legacy are stamped on our hearts for all time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.