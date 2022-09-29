The Berea College Planetarium will host an event Saturday in observance of International Observe the Moon Night.
The event, which is free to the public, will be from 7-8:30 p.m., weather permitting. The planetarium is located on the top floor of the Margaret A. Cargill Natural Sciences and Health Building, 271 North Main Street, Berea.
“International Observe the Moon Night is a great way to learn more about lunar science and exploration,” said Dr. Tracy Hodge, associate professor at Berea College. “We are happy to be able to invite the public back to the Planetarium post-Covid.”
Information on International Observe the Moon Night can be found on NASA’s website.
The Planetarium provides a high-quality educational and entertainment experience that inspires curiosity and wonder about the natural word. Previously, located in the old Hall Science Building, the fully digital Planetarium opened in Berea College’s new Margaret A. Cargill Natural Sciences and Health Building in October 2018.
In addition to Saturday’s special event, the Planetarium offers regular shows weekly. Friday shows are from 7-7:45 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Sunday shows are from 4-4:45 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. All shows are open to the public, with masks and vaccinations required. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.
Upcoming Planetarium shows include:
Sept. 30, Oct. 2 – Oasis in Space
· Oct. 14, 16 – Incoming!
· Oct. 21, 23 – Europe to the Stars
· Oct. 28, 30 – Life: A Cosmic Story
The Planetarium is also teaming up with Berea College’s Forestry Outreach Center to host four Star Parties at the Pinnacles in the Berea College Forest. Astronomy students will discuss Native American sky stories and point out constellations in the autumn sky during these events, which will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 12. These events are held weather permitting and are free and open to the public.
The Planetarium is also available for rent for private showings and special events.
For more information about events or private showings, call the Planetarium at (859) 985-3301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.