A team of Berea College students was recently recognized at the KY PITCH competition, winning the Hustle Award and $1,000. This statewide business model and business plan contest attracted 16 finalists from colleges and universities across Kentucky. The business model – created by Berea College students Eric Cruz-Mendez (Class of 2024), Jenna M. Blakey (Class of 2024), Erika M. Arvizu (Class of 2024), Alejandro Ramos (Class of 2025) and Sabrina Duishebaeva (Class of 2025) – is the Interactive Cycling Route Planner (IRCP), a two-sided model that brings together a customized route planner for long-distance cyclist and “trail angels” who create “trail magic.” The “angels” are small businesses and owners of unique, independent, authentic lodging, eateries, distilleries, specialty shops and craft/ art galleries along the Daniel Boone Bike Route 21 and the TransAmerican Route 76 east of Berea. The team is part of the Entrepreneurship for the Public Good program at Berea College, led by Dr. Peter Hackbert.
