The Seabury Center at Berea College has reopened to community members following a nearly three-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to welcome members of the community back to Seabury Center,” said Berea College Athletics Director Ryan Hess, who also serves as director of Seabury Center. “We value the unique connection between our campus and the surrounding community and look forward to renewing those relationships.”
“If there is one message the Seabury Center wants to convey to folks, it would be, come back,” Hess said. “As a member, there are so many activities members can participate in, from swimming laps to walking on the indoor track.”
Community members have access to all amenities Seabury Center offers: the cardio room, weight room, indoor track (a community favorite, according to Hess), racquetball courts, swimming pool, tennis courts and, when available, the Hager gymnasium.
Several group fitness classes have already resumed, including Chronic Conditions and Water Arthritis, and Hess said he hopes several more will be added in the not-too-distant future.
Masks currently are not required, but that policy is subject to change. “The College remains committed to making sure our students, faculty, staff and our members are safe,” Hess explained.
“Group fitness classes are a great way for campus and community members to come together and support each other,” Hess added. “These classes are fun, engaging opportunities to begin your fitness journey or jumpstart your fitness goals in a welcoming environment, and we love to see our members engaging with our students.”
A community membership is required for entry and can be purchased at the Seabury Center service desk on the ground floor. Memberships that were deactivated in March 2020 will need to be reactivated. Members can sign up for an individual semester membership (fall, spring, summer) or annual access to the center. Membership fees vary. Daily or weekly guest passes also are available.
On-campus parking in the Seabury Center lot is also available with membership approval.
Questions about Seabury Center and membership can be directed to seaburycenter@berea.edu or by calling the center at (859) 985-3420.
For more information, follow the Seabury Center at Berea College Facebook page or visit the center’s website at https://www.berea.edu/seab/.
Sporting events open to the public
Berea College athletics events are open to the public, and all Mountaineer contests are free for spectators.
“Our athletes are excited to, once again, play in front of larger crowds,” Hess said. “Crowd support plays a huge role in motivating our student-athletes. We hope members of the community will join us at home games, and we greatly appreciate their support of our teams.”
“Both of our basketball teams are playing great right now and are fun to watch,” Hess added. “The women’s basketball team has won four straight conference championships and should contend for another title this season. The men’s team plays hard and are well-positioned for a post-season run as well. We would love to welcome folks back to Seabury Center to watch some basketball games, and our spring sports are just now getting underway as well.”
———
For a complete schedule of athletics events, visit www.bereaathletics.com.
