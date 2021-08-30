Berea Community Schools has opted to cancel classes for the remainder of the week because of illness and classes are scheduled to resume on Sept. 7.
The Madison County Health Department has reported 549 new cases from Aug. 23-Aug. 29, with a high of 106 cases being reported on Aug. 27. The current incidence rate for Madison County is 76.5 cases per 100,000 population.
A free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Hitachi, located at 301 Mayde Road, Berea. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and over.
Berea College has three students on campus quarantines because of positive tests. Four employees have tested positive. Two CDL staff employees and are in quarantine because of close contact and one classroom is closed because of cases among children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.