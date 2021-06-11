The Berea Craft Festival will hold its 40th consecutive fair at historic Indian Fort Theatre.
From July 9-11, more than 100 juried artists from 16 Southeastern states will be presenting their works, while some of the regions most talented musicians and dancers perform spontaneously at points along the path. More than 40 of those artists will be Kentucky based professionals in their field.
Success of the festival comes from including the artists that have come for a number of years and have a following and the artists who are new to the area. Newcomers include artists in watercolors, fiber and 2D mixed mediums. Festival organizers agree that this mixture has something for everyone.
Three days of food and entertainment, all while discovering the artistry of craftspeople—a mix of new and old techniques, traditional and modern items, making the event a representation of very unique, functional works. The festival prides itself on the quality offerings it brings to central Kentucky.
“The initial feeling is set by the amazing forest that houses the artists and entertainers. The beauty of the setting is the perfect companion to the amazing work that artists bring to the grounds," said festival enthusiast Melissa Gross.
The annual festival is a hub for woodcarvers, potters and leatherworkers. Festival-goers are offered the opportunity to witness and participate in educational craft demonstrations. This year’s demonstrations will be in the areas of blacksmithing, weaving, silver-smithing, and ceramics. Real connections to the art going home is found when the experience includes seeing who actually made the piece.
Gifts of all kinds abound in the form of jewelry, leather, ceramics and kitchen accessories. Handmade furniture that can be a family heirloom for generations to come will be displayed at the festival in the traditional and primitive styles. Children’s clothing, scarves and felt creatures will be beautifully crafted new wares.
Kid’s crafts are housed under their own tent for many messy and imaginative opportunities. Marbling paper, repurposing paper for collages, and hand decorations are offered at no cost for the young people to show off their creative genius.
Entertainment and food have been a huge part of the festival’s draw, and there will be a variety of both again this summer. Operating in-and-around several different performance areas, musicians representing a number of musical styles will stroll about the guests and break into song or dance.
• Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and children under 12 are free. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.
• The hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
• Directions: Take I-75 to exit 76 or 77 and follow the signs to The Berea Craft Festival.
