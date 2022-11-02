Berea (4-6) upended Jellico, Tenn., 21-7, in the Pirates’ final home game of the season. Yamil Cruz scored twice to help Berea secure the win. Berea also got an interception return for a score in the second quarter by Shawn Kiett. Leading, 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Cruz iced the game with an 80-yard scoring run. This was Berea’ fourth-straight win over Jellico. The Pirates will turn their attention to the playoffs as they travel to Dayton in northern Kentucky in the first round of the Class 1A tournament. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Southern falls to Franklin County
Madison Southern finished its 2022 regular season with a 42-8 road loss to Franklin County last Friday. The Eagles (3-7) got 63 yards rushing from Juan Rodriguez, including their lone score. Ethan Woods finished with 156 yards passing, while Ethan Moore caught six passes for 100 yards. Stephen Whitehead recorded 14 tackles on the night. Lukas Mullins recovered a fumble, while Jayshaun Ethridge and Jackson Chambers recorded interceptions. The Eagles will travel to Southwestern to face the Warriors (10-0) in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Southern dropped a 27-19 decision to Southwestern in the first game of the season on Aug. 19. In that game, Whitehead had a pair of touchdown runs, while Woods added 162 yards in the air with a score to Ethridge. Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.
