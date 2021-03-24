If you are smelling smoke in the air, don’t be alarmed.
The Berea Fire Department has fielded calls from residents within the city about a smoke odor during the past couple of weeks.
The Berea Fire Department advised residents not to be concerned about the smell.
“This smoke is coming from the Allen Company doing construction on the new bypass,” the Berea Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “They are just burning brush from trees they had to remove to clear the way.”
The post added that “there is no trash or illegal products in their burn piles” and added that a recent increase in blowing winds has contributed to spread of the smoke.
“There should not be any concern about air quality or lack of safety. The wind has just picked up which has caused the smoke to spread over a larger area than expected.”
The Berea Fire Department is working closely with the Allen Company “to ensure this controlled burn stays under control.”
“We will do what we can to help control the smoke as well. (We all) apologize for any concern, scares, or inconvenience this may have caused. Rest assured, everything is under control and there is nothing to worry about.”
The Allen Company has begin work on the Berea Bypass extension recently and is a project that has been several years in the making.
The project is expected to take approximately 365 days to complete. and will depend on the weather conditions during the next 12 months.
