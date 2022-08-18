By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
A local civic organization is celebrating its 100th Anniversary of doing good for the local community. The Berea Kiwanis Club will host a celebration Aug. 27 at the Events Center commemorating the club’s founding and longstanding service to the community.
The local chapter is a member of Kiwanis International, a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. The club has more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas. The work the clubs do are focused on the needs of the communities where they are located. Kiwanis empowers its members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
Kiwanis clubs worldwide host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.
In the United States there are 5,001 clubs with 141,925 members. The Berea chapter has more than 20 members working to better southern Madison County.
The Berea Kiwanis Club was founded in 1922 and led by president Marshall Vaughn, who was a Berea College staff member and the leadership has come full circle with current president Sharyn Mitchell being a Berea College alum and current staff member.
Mitchell said 75% of the club’s presidents have also been Berea College faculty, staff, or alumni.
The club was originally sponsored by the Irvine/Ravenna and Winchester clubs, Mitchell said. In turn, the Berea club sponsored and organized Kiwanis Clubs in Richmond and Mt. Vernon.
She added the club was the first male civic organization in Berea and was a forerunner to the Chamber of Commerce. It was also the first chapter in Kentucky or Tennessee to welcome a female member, as well as an African-American member.
The work the Berea Kiwanis Club does in Madison County includes sponsoring the annual easter egg hunt, trash pick up along US Highway 25 North, Big Brother-Big Sister Bowl-a-thon, ring the bell for the Salvation Army, along with sponsoring a community-wide day care shower to distribute new toys to the city’s day care.
Since 1982, the group’s largest fundraiser has been the TV and Radio Auction, which has seen $202,500 donated to local charities. The club donates funds to family resource centers at Berea-area schools, the children’s program of Hospice of Madison County, Matt Rose Fund (provide athletic scholarships so that ‘All Can Play’), Senior Citizens Center, summer reading programs at Madison County libraries, New Opportunity School for Women, and Habitat of Humanity of Madison County, among many other organizations.
“A lot of what our Berea Kiwanis Club does is behind the scenes,” said Mitchell. “I would like us to become more visible to the community. I feel that in recent years the Berea community is not as aware of us as an organization, not aware of what we do, we have become invisible.”
Mitchell said one the organization’s priorities should be a needs assessment to better understand how the club could best use its resources and talents to better the community.
“I would like to see our club sponsor more activities where the baby boomers, millennials, and gen-x’s, interact and break down the generational divide,” she said. “I would like for us to help provide more ‘fun-while-you-learn’ activities.”
Mitchell credited the longevity of the club, as well as its future, to the youth of the community.
“Our youth are our building blocks and the secret to a strong and vital community,” she said. “Our strength as Kiwanians has been and continues to be community building.”
