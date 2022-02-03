Berea Lions Speaker January 24, 2022
The Berea Lions Club welcomed Mary-Katherine Sinson, Vice President, Berea Room In The Inn, board to its bi-monthly meeting, January 24, 2022, at the Smokehouse Grill in Berea. The Room In The Inn (R.I.T.I) provides shelter services for the homeless in Berea.
Stinson, a native of Berea, left to get her undergraduate degree from Butler University, then went on to get a Master of Theology from Candler School of Theology, Emory University. "I came back to Berea after I got married - drug my New York husband back here to take care of my mom," Along the way she did administrative missionary work.
Stinson's first introduction to the Room In The Inn concept, was through a friend at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, who was volunteering at a church sponsoring a Room In The Inn program. "They hosted families for a week, then they would move on to the next church. Churches in Ann Arbor had this rotating system going...If you think about a church building, it has electricity, heat, water...actually used for very few hours per week - Wow, what a great use of resources - really amazing!
The R.I.T.I. concept, she explained, had its beginning when a Roman Catholic Priest noticed a group of homeless in the parking lot of his church in Nashville, on a cold winter night. The priest invited the group in from the cold, fed them peanut butter/jelly sandwiches, and let them take shelter in his church for the night.
In 2018, Berea council member, Emily LaDoucer started the Coalition To End Homelessness in Berea. In the beginning, the group was a loose-knit umbrella organization with diverse ideas. "I answered this crazy message from Barb Anschluss [future board member], "Who would like to start a Room In The Inn in Berea?...And myself and 12 other people answered and said 'Sure - I didn't even hesitate thinking about it...we began meeting in 2018, Fall...and within three months we began operation in Berea." Stinson gave credit to the Nashville priest who started the idea.
"The first year it was the same as other traditional models...we had a registration spot that never changed near the Wildflower Boutique in Berea. Each night the lodging would rotate to a different church...Berea United Methodist, Union Church, Berea Baptist, St. Claire, and Mission of Hope Store on Slate Lick Road, a former dance studio...We didn't have lodging every single night. We did serve a meal every night...eventually St. Claire worked out an arrangement for lodging every night."
The second year continued the same model. Stinson remember the winter as not being cold, but very rainy. Grace Community Church served as the registration spot and the same churches provided lodging as before. New lodging became available with River of Life Church in Berea.
Then Covid 19 arrived. "We could no longer feel safe asking volunteers to come and housing people in congregate setting [church]...We didn't know what in the world we were going to do!" Word soon got around that Richmond had started their own R.I.T.I., (now known as Madison Home). A HUD grant had allowed Richmond to procure grant money. The Berea R.I.T.I group reached out to Donna Angel, with the Berea Tourism Commission, who was key in helping the city of Berea obtain a municipal grant - which was used to help R.I.T.I. continue operation.
R.I.T.I formed a partnership with the Creekside Lodge in Berea - now a necessity since individual rooms were the only lodging possible. Registration now takes place at Creekside Lodge, 5:30 - 6 pm each night. Those seeking lodging must come here to get their name on a list. Volunteers provide hot dinners to guests who are signed up for the next day. Frozen breakfasts are provided which can be prepared individually, since rooms are equipped with small refrigerators and microwave ovens.
Guests are provided with personal supplies, clothing, hygiene items given as donations. Checkout time is 9 am. Lunches are given out the night before if desired. During snow emergencies, guests are allowed to stay for an additional evening.
When the HUD ran out, the group began relying on donated funds from the community. "Now that the weather is on with brutally cold temperatures, we have been going over...Because of the incredible generosity of Bereans - It's been unbelievable! To open the season we did not have enough money to complete the season December 15 to March 15 this year. We paid $35 per room - that's $38.75 with tax - So we did a Home For The Holidays initiative where we asked people to sponsor somebody, either in memory or in honor of someone."
"You see people at one point unrecognizable - and you see them the next day after they've had a hot shower, after they've slept for an untold number of hours - and it's just transformative! We've had one of our guests move on to permanent housing...that is our ultimate goal. We're trying to work ourselves out of being needed. We enjoy doing it - but we don't enjoy doing it...because we don't want anybody to be in need." RITI now has a social worker through a new partnership with the Clark County Coalition, who comes each Tuesday morning.
Contact with R.I.T.I may be made through Facebook or email: riti.berea@gmail.com
Phone: 929 -515-RITI (7484)
Donations via mail to:
P.O. Box 1450
Berea, KY 40403
