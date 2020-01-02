All four basketball teams from Berea spent much of their Christmas break hooping it up at various in-state and out-of-state tournaments.
Berea Holiday Classic
Berea boys and girls hosted the Berea All "A" Holiday Classic and Berea Holiday Classic, respectively.
The Pirates opened the tournament with an 82-64 win over Jackson City. Jaylen Dorsey led the Pirates with a 27-point, 10-rebound performance. Quenten Morgan added 17 points, including five three-pointers in the win. Jayden Smith and Timmy Thompson finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Berea was upended by Somerset in the second game, falling 71-42. Dorsey added 15 points, while Morgan finished with nine points. Berea rebounded to top Wellspring Gardens 54-42. Dorsey knocked in 22 points in the win.
Berea travels to Knightstown, Indiana, where they will play Williamstown (Jan. 3) and Jackson City (Jan. 4). The Pirates (8-3) return home to play Burgin on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Pirates (5-5) took down Louisville Eastern, 56-46. Madison Howell led Berea with a 16-point effort. Isis Rodgers finished with 12, while Chesney Lovins had nine points. The Lady Pirates fell 47-40 to Oldham County. Alexis Newman finished with 16, while Abigail Beard and Howell each had eight. Berea also lost to Barren County, 58-33. Rodgers led the Lady Pirates with seven points.
Berea will now play Paintsville Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the City Between the Lakes Shootout.
MSHS Boys vs. Dixie Heights
The Madison Southern boys team started off the holiday schedule with a 57-49 win over Dixie Heights at Rowan County in the Kentucky Bank Challenge. Chad Fugate led the Eagles (4-5) with 17 points. Colby Sebastian finished with 13 points, while Nate Turner added seven points.
Southern fell to Spencer County in the RW Baird Holiday Classic, 61-50. Fugate led Southern with 23 points, while Hunter Buchanan finished with seven points.
In their final game of the RW Baird Holiday Hoop Classic, Southern dropped a 62-53 decision to Danville. Fugate finished with 14 points, while Buchanan added 12 points in the loss.
Madison Southern will spend the remainder of the holiday break in Coconut Creek, Florida, in the Rock Holiday Classic. On Jan. 2, the Eagles will play Leman Manhattan Prep (New York). The team returns home Jan. 7 to take on Model at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Eagles in Sevierville
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (6-4) fell to Science Hill (Johnson City, Tennessee) 61-28 in the first game of the Winterfest Shootout in Sevierville, Tennessee. Samantha Cornelison finished with nine points, while Macie Daniels added eight points in the loss.
The Lady Eagles rebounded to knock off South-Doyle (Knoxville, Tennessee), 45-25. Aleigh Richardson led Southern with 10 points. Cornelison chipped in with nine points.
On Jan. 4, the Lady Eagles travel to Franklin County to play Cooper at the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout at 8 p.m.
