One of three men arrested on child sex charges earlier this month was found dead at his home Saturday.
Stephen Pulsford, 61, arrested on sex crime charges by Kentucky State Police on Aug. 4, was discovered deceased at 108 Lorraine Court on Saturday afternoon.
Pulsford was charged with distribution of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Pulsford had been serving an associate professor at Berea College. According to a statement from the college following his arrest earlier this month, college officials were “shocked at the news and completely unaware of the circumstances leading to Pulsford’s arrest.”
Joshua M. Hensley, 30 and Bradeley S. Helton also were arrested and also are facing child sex charges.
The arrests were the result of undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigations. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigations after discovering the suspects promoting the sexual performance of a minor or sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
