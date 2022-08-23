The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call just after 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning of a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2004 Ford Mustang was traveling north on KY 627 operated by Robert O'rear, 62 of Berea, when a 2021 Dodge Ram truck, traveling south, and operated by Jerry Johnson, 77, of Hurricane, WV, crossed the center-line and collided head-on into the Mustang.
As a result of the collision, Johnson was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life-threating injuries. O'rear was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond where he died as a result of his injuries, and was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner.
The ongoing collision investigation is being conducted by Trooper David Hobbs. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 7 Personnel, Madison County EMS, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Madison County EMA, White Hall Fire Department, and the Madison County Fire Department.
