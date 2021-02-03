A Berea man died in an early-morning crash on Mount Vernon Road (U.S. 25 South) last week.
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was notified just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, of a fatal collision on Mount Vernon Road, south of Berea.
The initial investigation indicated a 2016 Toyota Highlander operated by Gregory Newman, 50, of Berea, turned left from Eagle Point Drive, into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Travis Taylor, 34 of Berea, traveling south on Mount Vernon Road.
As a result of the collision, Newman’s passenger was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, with non-life threatening injuries.
Taylor, operator of the Chevrolet Cobalt was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison.
• The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Albert Lagrange. He was assisted on scene by KSP, the Berea Police Department, Berea Fire Department, Madison County EMS and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
