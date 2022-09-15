The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County.
The initial investigation indicated a 2013 Ford Taurus operated by James Jackson, 74, of Berea, KY, was traveling east on KY-52, and crossed the center line colliding into a 2001 Mercury Sable operated by Matt Spaulding, 62, of Stanford, who was traveling west.
As a result of the collision, James Jackson was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, in Lexington where he was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. Matt Spaulding was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office.
A passenger in Spaulding's vehicle was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Neal Barnes. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS, and Madison County Fire Department.
