The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on KY 90 in the Monticello area of Wayne County at approximately 10:33 p.m. Monday, April 19.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2001 Ford Pickup operated by Nicholas K. Kates, 26, of Berea, was traveling west on KY 90 when he lost control of his vehicle and ran into a ditch.
His vehicle re-entered the roadway in the opposing lane striking a commercial vehicle head on. The commercial vehicle was a 2000 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer operated by Eric T. Garner, 30, Chillicothe, Ohio. Garner was taken to the Wayne County Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Kates sustained fatal injuries in the collision, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s office.
An autopsy is scheduled for Kates next date in Louisville at the state medical office.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Dackery Larkey, He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Wayne County Constable, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
