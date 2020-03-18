Over the past several days, our community has experienced many changes to our daily lives. Many of our routine tasks have been altered due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Berea Municipal Utilities and the City Administration understand the concerns many of our customers are now facing due to national, state, and local efforts to combat the virus. We value the cooperation and trust of our customers, of which has always been one our core values as your utility service provider.
Berea Municipal Utilities will be suspending our disconnections for non-payment for a limited time. We will also be waiving late fees on future billing cycles until further notice. This is not common procedure; however, we are sensitive to the well-being of our customers during this challenging time. Although disconnects will not be occurring, we will continue our regular billing cycles and customer notifications and request all customers to continue paying their utility bills as usual if possible. We encourage any of our customers facing current financial difficulties to contact our billing department to make payment arrangements by calling (859) 986-4391.
As we all navigate through this challenging time together as a city and community, Berea Municipal Utilities will continue our dedication to our customers well-being and will strive to be of assistance to all our customers.
As a reminder, the walk-in lobby for Berea Municipal Utilities is temporarily closed to the public.
Payments are currently being accepted online at www.bereautilities.com.
Convenience fees are being waived during this time for online payments. The drive-thru at 212 Chestnut Street is open from 7:30 a.m.-4:00p.m. A drop box, next to the drive-thru window is also available for afterhours payments.
Payments can also be mailed to PO Box 926, Berea, KY 40403.
