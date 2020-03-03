Andrea Eaton-Jackson is used to severe weather and lives in "tornado alley" in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Jackson, a 1989 graduate of Berea Community High School, was one of thousands of Tennesseans who were awakened by severe and deadly storms that tore through the region early Tuesday morning.
Jackson, her husband and youngest son live approximately 25 miles from downtown Nashville and she knew things weren't good when the "storms woke me up with hail pinging against my bedroom windows."
A battery operated weather radio confirmed Jackson's fear that a "tornado was near."
"We’re part of tornado alley so this unfortunately happens far too often," she said.
According to the Associated Press, at last 40 buildings were damaged in downtown Nashville and at least nine people were confirmed dead.
"Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said during a press conference.
"It is heartbreaking," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee added. "We have had loss of life all across the state."
At sunrise, Jackson said there were branches and debris scattered throughout her neighborhood and currently is without electricity.
"I’m seeing pictures from so many friends who have total devastation," she said. "Tennessee State University is badly damaged. Donelson Christian Academy is also badly damaged. The death toll continues to climb with daylight and I continue to hear sirens in the distance."
Jackson's son Brayden Jackson is a junior at Trevecca Nazarene University and witnessed the tornado as it made its way through downtown Nashville early Tuesday.
"He actually saw the tornado that hit downtown and described the lightening as green then red and the winds were very strong," Jackson said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
