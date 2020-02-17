Officials from the City of Berea will soon decide whether to renew the garbage collection and recycling contract with Waste Connections. The contract expires on March 1, 2020.
City Administrator David Gregory recently gave a draft of the new contract to city council members, noting he hopes the city will conclude the matter by the next Berea City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Gregory noted three important proposed additions to the Waste Connections contract, including stipulations regarding customer service, litter control and equipment issues. The new contract stipulates that Waste Connections agrees to investigate and resolve issues raised by customers, and that they’ll keep a written record of how those issues are resolved. Under the terms of the draft, the city is entitled to a copy of that written report on customer service, and Waste Connections would agree to provide it to the city administration. Council member Cora Jane Wilson addressed that issue when Waste Connections representatives met with officials last month.
On the issue of litter control, the contract requires Waste Connections to take measures to ensure they don’t inadvertently generate more litter. Berea City Council member Ronnie Terrill specifically raised the issue of trash flying out of open trucks, while Councilman Jerry Little inquired about how litter could be controlled around commercial dumpsters. The draft contract stipulates the company will address those issues.
The contract also states the company shall maintain equipment that is clean and in good repair, and that the company driver’s name and telephone number has to be displayed on the vehicles, Gregory told council members.
Gregory also noted that the app, WasteConnect, is up and running, allowing citizens to receive updates on their trash pick-up schedules and get information on recycling. The free app is available on Google Play and Apple app store.
After receiving the draft contract near the end of last week’s Berea City Council meeting, Steve Caudill asked that the company be required to provide notifications on changes in service.
“I would like there to be a requirement of seven days’ notice prior to any changes in their recycling rules and regulations, to be communicated to customers via letter, social media, whatever,” Caudill said. “I’d like that to be in the contract. The reason being in the case of glass, they stopped picking it up for two weeks. I understand why they did, because Lexington stopped taking it, but I don’t live in Lexington and I don’t get notices from Lexington, and I expect my garbage and recycling collector to give me those kinds of notices.”
Caudill suggested extending that stipulation to all services. “Anytime there’s going to be a disruption in any service, I would like a communication seven days prior, and I would like that in the contract so we have something to fall back on,” Caudill said.
The new contract proposes a three-percent rate increase for 2020, which would be 28 cents more per month, or $3.36 more per year for residential customers. Mayor Fraley stated he hoped to freeze that rate for customers for two years, then negotiate the rate again in 2022.
On commercial garbage collection rates, Waste Connections had proposed a three-percent increase for 2020, with the possibility of a five-percent increase in 2021. The rate for 2022 could be up for negotiation, depending on the final terms of the rate adjustment.
The proposed residential hike is still 47 cents less than the rate proposed by the city’s former garbage collector, Rumpke, when the contract was bid out in 2018, said representatives of Waste Connections.
Mayor Bruce Fraley has stated the city’s primary goal in revisiting trash disposal and recycling rates was to ensure that the most dependable, efficient and low cost collection service possible would be available for Berea residents.
(City of Berea)
