Under normal circumstances, it is always tough adjusting to a new coach. However, this year the degree of difficulty has been multiplied as the Berea Pirates struggle through a 2020 season that has seen nine games canceled because of the pandemic. As a result, the team has had minimal opportunity to get into a rhythm.
On Saturday, the rust showed, as the Pirates (1-4) fell at Great Crossing, 78-41, in Georgetown.
“We were extremely rusty,” first-year coach Ray Valentine said. “We played well for about a quarter and a half, but with the layoff, the shots didn’t fall, and the conditioning just wasn’t there.”
The news got worse, Valentine said, as the Pirates learned the team is in quarantine until Feb. 16, which means more games will be canceled.
Valentine said it is difficult to put a positive spin on things and feels for the players who are suffering.
Against Great Crossing, Jayden Smith led the Pirates with 21 points and six rebounds. Trenton Wilson and James Brennan each scored five points. Jaylen Dorsey added five points and five rebounds, while Jacob Robinson finished with four points. Caleb Moore’s two points rounded out the scoring for Berea.
Lady Pirates out of quarantine
The Lady Pirates have also suffered as they haven’t played a game since its Jan. 21 62-42 win over Model. Since then, nine straight games have been canceled because of Covid-19 protocols. Berea (5-3) is scheduled to return to action on Feb. 10 at Great Crossing.
Berea will play two games before the state All “A” tournament begins at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena on Feb. 15.
In the first round of the tourney, Berea drew the 6-3 (as of Tuesday) Lady Wildcats of Shelby Valley out of the 15th Region.
The tip-off time for the Shelby Valley game is 9 p.m.
