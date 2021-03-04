The Berea Police Department entered a new era on Monday when Police Chief Eric Scott unveiled new body cameras and the addition of two new vehicles to its fleet.
The City of Berea and Scott displayed two 2021 Model 3 Long Rangle Teslas the police force will use that is estimated will save the department at least $6,000 per vehicle in maintenance and fuel costs. Once out of fleet, Scott said the vehicles will be purchased by Enterprise at market value, providing a big return on the initial investment.
Completely electric-based, Scott said the new fleet will provide safety and reliability on the road.
“They are on one of the safest vehicles on the road,” he said.
The Berea Police Chief also introduced “Body Worn” cameras that will be worn by officers while on duty. They are attached to the officer’s uniform and that also can be picked up by cellphone and Bluetooth technology, which provides much faster transmission under duress.
The cameras provide a reliable safety net for officers and automatically activate when an officer pulls a weapon, chases a suspect, activates their lights, arrives at the scene of a call or opens a door.
“It’s a collision between professionalism and innovation,” Scott said.
Mayor Bruce Fraley praised Scott for taking the initiative to upgrade the body cameras and vehicle fleet.
“We have to be on the leading edge of technology,” Fraley said. “We have to be forward thinking and we have to be aiming for the future.”
