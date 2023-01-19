Berea Police Briefs for week ending January 17, 2023

Drug Arrest
• On Jan. 3 at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Maple Street. The operator, Roy Cope was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating on Suspended or Revoked License, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st and Failure to Produce Insurance Card. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Shannon Mullikan was also arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Furthermore, after Mullikan was transported to the Madison County Detention Center, it was discovered that he was concealing more suspected Methamphetamine. Mullikan was additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Arrests
• On Jan. 4 at approximately 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury collision, involving one vehicle on Logston Lane. The operator identified as Travis Mullins was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd Offense.
• On Jan. 6 at approximately 10:14 p.m., officers responded to West Jefferson Street, in reference to a male subject who was possibly intoxicated in public. Ezekiel Byrd was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
• On Jan. 9 at approximately 11:13 p.m., officers responded to Wal-mart in reference to a female who was acting disorderly in public. Mary Katherine Peyton was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
• On Jan. 10 at approximately 1:36 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Prospect Street, in reference to a male subject was possibly intoxicated in public. Chad Gabbard was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance-Excludes Alcohol).
• On Jan. 10 at approximately 8:59 p.m., officers responded to the area of I-75 76 Northbound exit, in reference to aid in an on-going pursuit involving Mount Vernon Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Officers blocked the exit ramp at the 76 NB exit. The operator collided with a Berea Police cruiser and continued back onto I-75 Northbound. After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle was successfully spike stripped by Kentucky State Police near the 83-mile marker. The operator identified as Byron Watson was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Reckless Driving and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
