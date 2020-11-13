Drug arrests
• On Oct. 30, officers responded to Forest Street in reference to a male subject on foot carrying a baby and appearing to be under the influence. Officers arrested Joshua Willis and charged him with Wanton Endangerment 1st, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Public Intoxication.
• On Oct. 30, officers observed a vehicle traveling on Main Street with excessive window tint. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested William Cornett and charged him with Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting, No Operators License, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance 1st, Failure to Wear Seatbelts, Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.
Arrest
• On Oct. 31, officers were dispatched to McKinney Drive in reference to a subject walking around like a zombie at the BP gas station. Officers arrested Amanda Helton and charged her with Public Intoxication.
DUI arrests
• On Oct. 31, officers observed a subject operating a vehicle in the parking lot of Lazy Pet Resort that appeared to be under the influence. Upon investigation, officers arrested Patrick Hundley and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st.
• On Nov. 1, officers observed a vehicle disregard an officer’s emergency lights while on the scene of a vehicle collision. Upon investigation, officers arrested Larry Morrow and charged him with No Operators License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Nov. 6, officers responded to Baldwin Street in reference to a collision. Officers arrested Joshua Campbell and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st.
