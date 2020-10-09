Berea Police Department

Generic Berea Police

 

Arrest: On 09/25/20, officers responded to Logston lane in reference to theft of a vehicle. Officers arrested

Steven Napier and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $10,000.

Arrest: On 925/20, officers responded to Mount Vernon Road in reference to a subject talking to himself and

thought he may pass out. Officers arrested Ronnie Lewis and charged him with Public Intoxication.

Drug Arrest: On 9/26/20, officers responded to Paint Lick road in reference to a drug complaint in the parking

lot of Lee’s Famous Recipe. Officers arrested Jacob Stewart and charged him with Operating on Suspended

License and Possession Controlled Substance 1 st Methamphetamine.

Arrest: On 9/27/20, officers responded to Estill Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrested Ronald

Brady and charged him with Public Intoxication.

Arrest: On 9/28/20, officers responded to Prospect St. in reference to a burglary complaint. Officers arrested

Lisa Gilliam and Michael Stamper and charged them with Criminal Trespassing 1 st Degree.

DUI Arrest: On 10/1/2020, officers responded to Blue Lick road in reference to a collision. Officers arrested

Alec Cook and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1 st , Possession of Open Alcoholic

Beverage, Operating on Suspended License and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance 1 st

Offense.

 

