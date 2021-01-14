Shoplifting arrests
• On Dec. 29, officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Brian Jones and charged him with TBUT Shoplifting under $500, Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Receipt of Credit Card in Violation KRS.
• On Dec. 30, officers responded to 120 Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Constance Smith and charged her with TBUT-Shoplifting under $500.
TBUT arrest
• On Dec. 28, officers responded to Walnut Creek Road in reference to a stolen motorcycle. Officers arrested Kayla Hoskins and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500.
DUI arrests
• On Dec. 28, officers received a call regarding a single vehicle collision on Paint Lick Road. Upon officers’ arrival, Mark Rogers was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Alcohol 1st.
• On Dec. 30, officers responded to Big Hill Road in reference to a single vehicle accident. Officers arrested Joshua Bryant and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Controlled Substance 1st, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance 3rd, Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st and Operating Vehicle with Expired Operators License.
Arrests
• On Dec. 31, officers responded to Morningview Road in reference to a female sitting in the parking appearing to be disoriented. Officers arrested Natasha Spires and charged her with Public Intoxication.
• On Jan. 2, officers responded to McKinney Drive in reference to a vehicle that fled the scene after a theft at the Dollar Tree. Officers arrested Christopher Bergin and charged him with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more.
(Berea Police Department)
