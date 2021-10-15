• On Sept. 24 at approximately 4:49 p.m., officers got out with Kacey Neeley in the area of Morningview Road. Neeley was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury collision in the area of Menelaus Road and made contact with James Ray Middleton. Middleton was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle U/Influence of Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances).
• On Sept. 29 at approximately 4:31 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wild Cat Car Wash, in reference to a parked vehicle with a possibly male under the influence. Jeffery Anglin was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Oct. 5 at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a property on Oak Street, in reference to a male subject trespassing on the property. Brazz Sawyer was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
Drug Arrests
• On Sept. 24 at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers got out with Jesse Dalton in the area of Big Hill Road. Dalton was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) 2nd Offense, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess).
• On Sept. 28 at approximately 5:43 p.m., officers responded to the area of Wild Cat Car Wash, in reference to a male subject who was possibly unconscious. Johnny Meadows was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol) and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin).
• On Oct. 6 at approximately 6:58 p.m., officers responded to Redi Mart on Glades Road, in reference to a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. Donald Paul Cuncliffe was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess), Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
• On Oct. 10 at approximately 7:30 PM, officers conducted a traffic stop on Anthony Calton and Calton was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin).
