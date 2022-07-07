Berea Police Department
Arrests
• On June 6 at approximately 1:35 p.m.,, officers responded to a residence on North Broadway in reference to a male subject acting suspicious. Jordan Thomas was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.
• On June 8 at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Burdette Street. The operator, William Holt was arrested and charged with Disregarding Stop Sign and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On June 11 at approximately 1:07 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Miracle Street, in reference to attempt serving an arrest warrant. Officers made contact with Hannah Robinson, she was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On June 13 at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to Berea College Facilities Management, in reference to a theft complaint. Through the course of investigation, officers arrested Jeffery Ramey and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobile ($10,000 < $1,000,000), Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
• On June 18 at approximately 4:05 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on I-75. Tyler Neal was arrested and charged with Speeding 26 MPH over limit, Reckless Driving, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st and No Registration Plates/Receipt.
• On June 18 at approximately 6:33 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at the dead end of Gregory Street. Rudolph Palmer was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st, No Operator’s License, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle.
• On June 19 at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a possible shoplifting complaint. Addie Long was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
• On 6/20/2022 at approximately 1:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Phillips Street, in reference to children living in deplorable conditions. Thomas Russell and Joann Russell were arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
• On June 22 at approximately 10:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Oak Street, in reference to a male subject walking in the area. Jacob Cain was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
Drug Arrests
• On June 8 at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pizza Hut on Chestnut Street, in reference to reports of a female screaming in the area. Officers contacted a suspicious vehicle on Morningview Road that may related to the complaint. Brandon Walters, the operator, was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Possess) and No Registration Plates/Receipt.
• On June 11, related to the above call response, officers served an arrest warrant on Jesse Rose. Rose was also charged with Fleeing or Evading Police on foot 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Drug Unspecified), Possession Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified), Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On June 16 at approximately 11:56 p.m., officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle behind a warehouse on 76 Boulevard. Alexus Dalton was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia (Possess).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.