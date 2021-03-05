Berea Police Department
• Arrest: On Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to Morning View Road in reference to a subject having a possible mental breakdown. Officers arrested Phillip Adkins and charged him with Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, Menacing and Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.
• Shoplifting Arrest: On March 1, officers were dispatched to Berea Wal-Mart in reference to a possible shoplifter. Officers arrested Jeremiah Smith and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting $500 or more.
