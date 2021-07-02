Arrests
• On June 14, officers responded to Gabbard Town Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Amanda Collins and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking Auto $10,000 or more but U/$1,000,000 and Theft by Unlawful Taking Contents from Vehicle under $500.
• On June 21, officers responded to McDonalds on Brenwood in reference to a welfare check of a male walking out in traffic. Officers arrested James Ray Allen and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot).
Drug Arrest
• On June 21, officers responded to Prince Royal Drive in reference to suspicious activity. Officers arrested Veronica Witt and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified.
DUI Arrest
On June 25, officers responded to Paint Lick Road in reference to a female passed out in a running vehicle at the stoplight. Officers arrested Jacqualyne Dettling and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances).
