Berea Police Reports
Drug arrest
• On Dec. 10, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter at Berea Wal-Mart. Officers arrested Joseph Rawlins and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Theft by Unlawful Taking-Shoplifting under $500 and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 15, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a subject inside Wal-Mart that had criminally trespassed previously. Officers arrested Tamara Willis and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin) and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
Shoplifting
• On Dec. 10, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter at Berea Wal-Mart. Officers arrested Michelle Stuckert and charged her with Public Intoxication, Theft by Unlawful Taking-Shoplifting under $500 and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.
Arrests
• On Dec. 11, officers responded to I-75 in reference to a subject running in the center lane of traffic. Officers arrested Timothy McAuliffe and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
• On Dec. 11, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a subject yelling in the parking lot and possible domestic. Officers arrested Gail Adams and charged her with Driving on Suspended License 1st Offense.
DUI arrest
• On Dec. 12, officers responded to Opossum Kingdom Road in reference to a motor vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road and colliding with a mailbox. Officers arrested James Linville and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Controlled Substance 1st and No Registration Plates.
