Berea’s first responders were out in full force this week spreading good cheer to those in need.
The Berea Fire Department did its annual “Toy Drive” Monday night at the Berea Wal-Mart shopped for toys to benefit needy children in the community. The fire department teamed up with local schools and family resource centers and use the money donated to shop for clothes and toys each Christmas.
“This is one of our favorite events at the fire department because we get to give back in such a special way,” Berea firefighter Brent Billings said. “We know that this year in particular has been tough for everyone so that makes it even more special. We know now for a fact that there will be presents under the trees and kids will be warm with new clothes.”
Billings said the department “cannot take credit fir the annual event” and praised the community for stepping up during unprecedented times.
“We cannot do any of this without the overwhelming support of our community,” Billings said. “Although we may do a lot of the legwork, the citizens of Berea re the real heroes in our eyes for making this happen. We are thankful for such a tight knit and supportive community and we cannot thank everyone who helped enough for making this possible.”
Billings said the department raised approximately $4,500 this past year.
The Berea Police Department had its annual “Shop with a Cop” event last Saturday at the Berea Walmart, with officers helping parents and children choose the perfect gift.
The Berea Police Association raised more than $3,000 through donations and other fund-raisers by the Berea Police Department during the past year.
“Not only did the kids enjoy themselves, our officers enjoyed being there and building relationships with our community,” the Berea Police Department said in a facebook post. “Our officers are already signing up to be a part of this program in 2021.”
