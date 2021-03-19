Shoplifting
• On March 9, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Kenneth Lewis and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.
DUI
• On March 8, officers were dispatched to Mount Vernon Road in reference to a welfare check on a male subject sitting in the middle of the roadway. Officers arrested Mike Moren and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Substance 1st, Operating on Suspended License and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On March 8, officers were on scene of a collision on I-75 when officers observed a vehicle disregard the firetruck. Officers conducted a traffic stop and upon further, arrested Richard Correll and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 2nd (Aggravated Circumstances).
• On March 9, officers responded to Taco Bell in reference to a male passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Officers arrested Dustin Skidmore and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol 1st and No Operators License.
• On March 11, officers responded to Chestnut Street in reference to a vehicle that had struck the Mini Mall building. Officers arrested Zakary White and charged him with Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Substance 2nd, Leaving Scene of Accident and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle).
Arrest
• On March 8, officers responded to Nandino Drive in reference to a male subject setting the nearby grass on fire. Officers arrested Roger Leece and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.
Drug arrest
• On March 9, officers responded to East Haiti Road in reference to a female walking around in a yard, talking to herself. Officers arrested Kacey Neeley and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana.
