Arrests
• On Feb. 16 at approximately 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Berea Cemetery in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers located the operator of the vehicle, identified as Deeliah Weaver. Weaver was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication and Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000.
• On Feb. 16 at approximately 4:04 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Baldwin Street, in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, identified as William Howard. Howard was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest.
• On Feb. 22 at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Allstate Insurance on Prince Royal Drive, in reference to a subject who was nude in his vehicle. The operator, Kevin Berry was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Indecent Exposure 2nd Degree
• On Feb. 23 at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 1016 and Old US 25, in reference to a male subject on foot, who was possibly intoxicated. Officers located Jason Broughton and placed him under arrest. Broughton was charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
• On Feb. 25 at approximately 9:25 a.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Richmond Road, in reference to a male subject possibly under the influence. Officers located Charles Croucher and placed him under arrest for Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Feb. 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Circle K on Richmond Road, in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the parking lot. Officers located Aaron Michael Smith and placed him under arrest. Smith was charged with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Driving on DUI Suspended License, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Careless Driving.
• On March 1 at approximately 6:27 p.m., Berea Investigations responded to Berea Police Department to investigate a sexual assault report. Following an investigation, Randy Berces was arrested and charged with Rape 1st Degree.
• On March 1 at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Mary Street, in reference to a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. The occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Fain. Fain was placed under arrest and charged with Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On March 3 at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury collision involving a possible intoxicated driver. The suspect was identified as Bobby Newcomb. Following a brief investigation on scene, Newcomb was placed under arrest and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, No Operator’s License and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On March 7 at approximately 3:28 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The suspect identified as Michael Grimes was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On March 7 at approximately 9:26 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Prospect Street. The operator was identified as Brady Scott Gay. Following a brief investigation, Scott was placed under arrest and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Careless Driving, Disregarding a Stop Sign and Failure to or Improper Signal.
Drug Arrests
• On Feb. 25 at approximately 1:39 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Road. The operator later identified as Louis Alfonso Windom attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers apprehended Windom and placed him under arrest. Windom was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, No Registration Plates and No Registration Receipt.
• On March 3 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Gary Cowen. Following a brief investigation, Cowen was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin) and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On March 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Adams Street, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Officers located Farris Callahan and placed him under arrest. Callahan was charged with Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol) and Possession of Marijuana.
