Drug Arrests
• On Aug. 10, officers made contact with Micah Williams, in the area of Prince Royal Drive. Officers were aware of the subject having a warrant for his arrest. Williams was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
• On Aug. 10, officers responded to 404 Kenway Street, in reference to a subject going through the homeowner’s trash cans. Officers arrested Mitchell Wren and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Aug. 11, officers responded to Circle K gas station at 707 Chestnut Street, in reference to a possible drug overdose in the parking lot. Officers made contact with Tawanna Isaacs. Isaacs was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
* On Aug. 12, officers made contact with Robert Stewart, in the area of Prince Royal Drive. Stewart was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified.
* On Aug. 12, officers made contact with Madison Gregory, in the area of Prince Royal Drive. Gregory was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified.
* On Aug. 12, officers made contact with Mitchell Wren, in the area of Gregory Street and Dead End. Wren was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Aug. 12, officers made contact with Christopher Michael Valentine, in the area of Gregory Street and Dead End. Valentine was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
